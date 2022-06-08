dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mets slugger Alonso leaves game after getting hit by pitch

New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after being hit by a pitch while batting during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after being hit by a pitch while batting during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Nation & World
33 minutes ago
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is out of the game at San Diego after getting hit by a pitch and falling awkwardly leading off the second inning

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso left Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres after getting hit by a pitch and falling awkwardly leading off the second inning.

The pitch from Yu Darvish appeared to hit Alonso on the right wrist. Alonso appeared to swing, but the Mets challenged and it was ruled a hit by pitch and Alonso was awarded first base. He had headed to the clubhouse by then and was replaced by pinch-runner J.D. Davis.

When the Mets went back in the field, Davis took over for Alonso at first base.

Alonso came into the game tied with Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL lead with 16 home runs. The two-time Home Run Derby champion leads the majors with 54 RBIs and is tied for 10th in Mets history with 122 career homers.

Alonso, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, hit safely in his previous four games, going 6 for 18 with eight runs, a double, three homers, seven RBIs, eight runs, a walk and a 1.257 OPS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Pete Alonso is on the ground after being hit by a pitch while batting during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is on the ground after being hit by a pitch while batting during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Pete Alonso is on the ground after being hit by a pitch while batting during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

In Other News
1
Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
2
Jill Biden to L.A. college grads: 'Never forget your path'
3
Angels' Mike Trout leaves game with left groin tightness
4
Lightning beat Rangers 4-1 in Game 4 to even East final
5
Japan's economy contracts, but at smaller rate than thought
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top