Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

The camp’s usual early morning hum was silenced as migrants tried to decide what to do.

Guileme Paterson, a 36-year-old from Haiti, appeared dazed. “It is a difficult moment,” she said before beginning to cross the Rio Grande with her husband and their four children.

The Mexican authorities’ operation appeared designed to drive the migrants back across the river into Texas. A fence line and the line of state police vehicles funneled the migrants back to the crossing point they had been using all week.

The buses that had been waiting left empty.

“Bad, bad, bad, things are going badly,” said Michou Petion, carrying her 2-year-old son in her arms toward the river. Her husband carried bags of their belongings and had several pairs of sneakers dangling around his neck.

“The U.S. is deporting a lot to Haiti, now I don’t know if I can enter or leave,” Petion said.

On the U.S. side, the government had been accelerating its efforts to clear the camp in recent days, releasing many migrants with notices to appear later before immigration authorities and flying hundreds of Haitians back to their country.

The camp held more than 14,000 people over the weekend, according to some estimates. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, during a visit Tuesday to Del Rio, said the county’s top official told him the most recent tally was about 8,600 migrants. U.S. authorities have declined to say how many have been released in the U.S. in recent days.

The Homeland Security Department has been busing Haitians from Del Rio, a town of 35,000 people, to El Paso, Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley along the Texas border, and this week added flights to Tucson, Arizona, the official said. They are processed by the Border Patrol at those locations.

Meanwhile, Foote, who was appointed as U.S. envoy for Haiti only in July, wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down immediately “with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes.”

“I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs to daily life,” he wrote. “Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my policy recommendations have been ignored and dismissed, when not edited to project a narrative different from my own.”

The career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he considered a lack of urgency in Washington and a glacial pace on efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.

At least one top official in Haiti cheered Foote’s resignation as he accused the U.S. Border Patrol of violating the rights of Haitian migrants.

“This is the first time we see a U.S. diplomat who has decided to go against the will of the U.S. government,” Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, told The Associated Press. “We salute that.”

He called on the U.S. government to improve its treatment of migrants and questioned why it seemed so focused on deporting them.

Julio Cortez reported from Del Rio, Texas. AP journalists Joshua Goodman in Miami, Matthew Lee in New York, Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, contributed to this story.

Caption Migrants, many from Haiti, play soccer at an improvised refugee camp in Ciudad Acuña, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption Migrants trying to reach the U.S., many from Haiti, camp out in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, at dawn Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, across the Rio Grande river, the natural border with Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) Credit: Felix Marquez Credit: Felix Marquez

Caption Mexican police and National Guard stand near a parked bus near the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, at dawn Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, on the border with Del Rio, Texas. Mexico has been ramping up efforts to relieve migrant numbers at this segment of the border. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) Credit: Felix Marquez Credit: Felix Marquez

Caption Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen in an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Migrants trying to reach the U.S., many from Haiti, camp out in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, at dawn Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, across the Rio Grande river, the natural border with Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A girl with Barbie dolls stuffed in her boots waits with other children to cross the Rio Grande river with their parents as they stand on the bank of the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, at dawn Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, across the border from Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano