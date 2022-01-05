Mexican governor denies drug links after photo with capos

“I have taken a lot of photos as a soccer player,” Blanco said. He recalled a time when he was seen in a photo along with a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, noting “I didn't even know who he was, but because I'm such a good guy, I take photos with everyone.”

Asked by reporters when and where the photo published this week was taken — it appears to be indoors, in an office or dining room — Blanco said “I don't know, I swear, I don't even remember.”

“I take a lot of photos (with people), and I am not going to be asking them, ‘hey, who are you and what do you do for a living?’” Blanco said. “I am going to continue taking photos,” Blanco said defiantly. “Perhaps more will come out.”

Blanco previously served as mayor of the state capital, Cuernavaca. During his professional soccer career he was known for his pugnacious, combative style.

Morelos, known for its balmy climate, was once a quiet weekend getaway for Mexico City residents. But in the last two decades it has been hit by kidnappings, extortion and drug gang killings.

Blanco has been criticized for naming former soccer associates to state posts.