Mexican president defends record on women's issues

“All of a sudden, the conservatives are disguising themselves as feminists, very strange. Why? Because they see it as an opportunity to attack us,” the president said.

Monday’s protests focused on the barricades erected in fronts of the colonial-era National Palace where López Obrador lives and works. López Obrador himself once led protests in the same plaza. The president said it was to prevent attacks with incendiary devices on the historic palace, something which occurred at a women’s march last year.

“The barricades were put up because the conservatives are very upset,” López Obrador said. “They infiltrate all the movements to create provocations ... they were planning to vandalize the National Palace.”

The president said two women had been found with gasoline bombs at a workshop in an upscale Mexico City neighborhood, noting “I am sure ... they were put up to this.”

Salgado has not been charged because prosecutors claimed the statute of limitations ran out on one of the accusations, while another accusation remains under investigation. His lawyer has denied the accusations.

López Obrador's Morena party has scheduled a re-run of an internal poll to see whether Salgado should remain as the candidate, and a group of female Morena legislators publicly called on him to resign.

Authorities estimate there will almost 100 women’s marches, in cities and towns throughout Mexico. Some local and state authorities designated squads of female officers to provide security at the marches.