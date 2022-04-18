Mexican leader fails to pass limits on foreign energy firms

The debate began with nearly all 500 deputies present. The ruling party and its allies need a two-thirds majority to pass the constitutional reform.

Some pro-government legislators chanted ’’Traitors″ at the opposition, which objects to the reform. Opposition lawmakers shouted: ’’It won’t happen.″

Given the atmosphere, López Obrador's Morena party failed to win over any significant number of opposition legislators.

Critics said the reform would hurt investors and their confidence in Mexico. The companies could have sought court injunctions, and the U.S. government could have complained under a free trade agreement and then put compensatory tariffs on Mexican products.

Pro-government legislators have already passed a law giving the state utility more discretion in deciding whose electricity to buy, but it remains stalled by court challenges.