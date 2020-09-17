Mexican president vows to pay US water debt, thanks Trump

But it is unclear how much Trump can help in an election, with Texas farmers angry that Mexico has fallen so far behind in cross-border water sharing agreed to under a 1944 treaty.

More than a week ago, hundreds of farmers angry about losing water seized a dam in the northern state of Chihuahua, seeking to block the transfers that benefit farmers and towns along the Rio Grande.

With just over five weeks to go, Mexico still has to transfer almost a year’s worth of water to meet the deadline. The United States gives Mexico four times more water from the Colorado River farther west under the treaty, and López Obrador is apparently worried about the possibility of losing that.

López Obrador raised the possibility of asking farmers in other Mexican border states — an apparent reference to Tamaulipas — to pitch in if the situation in Chihuahua cannot be resolved.

“If it gets difficult, we are looking for solidarity from other northern states, if nothing can be done in Chihuahua, for other northern states to help out,” he said.

He acknowledged that threatens to broaden the conflict, which has became a cause for the conservative opposition party National Action. López Obrador accused protesters of planning to seize the offices of the National Water Commission in Tamaulipas.

“They want to make this (conflict) regional, for political and electoral reasons,” López Obrador said.

National Guard troops equipped with riot gear stand guard at Las Pilas dam, two days after withdrawing from nearby La Boquilla dam after clashing with hundreds of farmers, in Camargo, Chihuahua State, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he regretted the killing of a woman and the wounding of her husband following a Tuesday clash between National Guard troops and farmers over water. (AP Photo Christian Chavez) Credit: Christian Chavez Credit: Christian Chavez

