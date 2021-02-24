Mexican prosecutor denies political charges against governor

“There cannot be anything like this being revenge, nor any type of a political thing,” Gertz Manero said, noting that lawmakers will be presented with the evidence against the governor, and will be able to judge for themselves whether the accusations justify putting him on trial.

López Obrador said “we do not persecute anyone.”

Cabeza De Vaca, from the opposition National Action Party, sent a tweet insisting he was innocent and complaining of a political attack.

In his official Twitter account, Cabeza de De Vaca called the accusations “once again a partisan use of justice where there is no crime. A political attack is being organized.” He added, “I have never violated the law.”

He has governed the Gulf state south of Texas since 2016. Organized crime groups have long had deep roots in the state and numerous politicians have been implicated in dealings with them.

Former Gov. Tomás Yarrington of the Institutional Revolutionary Party was extradited to the U.S. from Italy in 2018 to face drug trafficking charges. U.S. officials also have tried to extradite the governor who succeeded Yarrington in 2005, Eugenio Hernández, to face money laundering charges.

The leading candidate to follow Hernández in 2011, Rodolfo Torre Cantú, was assassinated while campaigning for office.