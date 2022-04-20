dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mexican Senate approves nationalization of lithium mining

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
Mexico's Senate has passed a bill to nationalize lithium mining and extraction

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate passed a bill Tuesday to nationalize lithium mining and extraction. The bill was submitted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is expected to sign it into law.

The law says a state-run company will have exclusive rights to mine lithium, a mineral used in electric car batteries and other devices. Such a company does not yet exist, and the Mexican government has no experience in mining lithium.

The bill passed in the lower house of Congress Monday, marking a near-record speed of approval in both house of Congress.

Only one lithium mine in Mexico, operated by a Chinese firm, is anywhere close to starting production. It was not clear if that mine in northern Mexico would be taken over by the government.

The bill on lithium had been part of an electrical energy reform bill that failed to win approval Sunday in the lower house.

In Other News
1
Butler scores 45, Heat defeat Hawks 115-105 for 2-0 lead
2
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
3
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
4
Wind-fueled wildfire drives Arizona residents from homes
5
Judge enters not guilty plea for mom charged in kids' deaths
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top