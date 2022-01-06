Mexicans continue tradition of king cakes

The king cakes had their origins in 14th-century France and Spain and arrived to Mexico with the conquest.

Even though it is a seasonal treat eaten only during the early days of January, it’s something enjoyed by all levels of Mexican society, keeping demand high, said Oswaldo Tapia, chef for the company NTD Ingredients.

“The rosca de reyes is a traditional food that I believe would be unlikely to disappear because Mexicans are bread lovers,” said Tapia, who has been baking for three decades. Mexico has added its own touches, making it in an oval shape and often filling it with cream.

Traditionally, Mexicans had decorated their king cakes with acitron, a candied element from a particular type of cactus. But the government prohibited that in 2005 due to the impact on the species. Other fruits are now substituted.

The figurine of a baby meant to represent a baby Jesus is hidden inside the cakes. The person who finds the figurine in their slice is supposed to buy tamales for everyone present on Feb. 2, another Christian feast day.

Inside the Ideal bakery Wednesday, Ana Morales, a 54-year-old businesswoman recalled running through the building’s patio as a child. Her family lived in an upper part of the building so she awoke each morning to the smell of baking bread.

“This place is fascinating, beautiful,” she said. “Coming today for a real rosca is to live a beautiful Kings’ Day.”

“The truth is whoever doesn’t eat rosca de reyes ... doesn’t know Mexico,” Morales said. “This is the taste of Mexico. It is a tradition and a privilege to be able to still savor bread.”

__

AP videojournalist Fernanda Pesce contributed to this report.

Caption Chef Francisco Vasquez makes a traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries at his bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Caption Chef Francisco Vasquez makes a traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries at his bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption Sugar is sprinkled on traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries at Chef Francisco Vasquez's bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Caption Sugar is sprinkled on traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries at Chef Francisco Vasquez's bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption Customers pick out traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries at a bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Caption Customers pick out traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries at a bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption Small, plastic figurines representing baby Jesus lay in a bakery before being placed inside the dough of traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries at a bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Caption Small, plastic figurines representing baby Jesus lay in a bakery before being placed inside the dough of traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries at a bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A bakery worker carries traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries for clients at a bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Caption A bakery worker carries traditional "Rosca de Reyes" pastries for clients at a bakery the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano