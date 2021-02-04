Mexico arrests ex-governor in case of tortured journalist

Leopoldo Maldonado, a lawyer with the Artículo 19 press freedom organization and a representative of Cacho, told Milenio TV Thursday that Marín was now held in the same Cancun prison where businessman Jean Succar Kuri, already convicted of his role in the ring, is serving his sentence.

“The accomplices reunite again, but now in very different conditions,” Cacho wrote via Twitter Thursday. “There’s no more luxury party, nor girls turned victims at the hands of the pederasts. There is no toast nor celebration. Journalism is the way toward justice.”

Cacho was subject to threats for years and currently is living outside the country because she fears for her safety. She took her case to international bodies when the Mexican justice system failed to act.

In 2018, the United Nations Human Rights Committee recognized the violation of Cacho’s human rights. In January 2019, the current Mexican administration publicly apologized to Cacho for her arbitrary arrest. At the time, Cacho said, “we want all and each one of the masterminds on trial.”

“Lydia is very excited, but conscious that the risk increases,” Maldonado said Thursday.