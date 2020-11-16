Mexico explains decision to flood poor, Indigenous areas

“It hurts me a lot,” López Obrador said, while noting “there would have been a lot more people affected" had the city of Villahermosa been flooded. He promised to drag river channels and reduce the focus on hydroelectric power production at a dam whose outflow contributed to the problem.

López Obrador defended his decision to open strategic floodgates, saying it avoided a major flood in Villahermosa, the capital of the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and home to over 350,000 people.