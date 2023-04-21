Mexico finally sells unwanted presidential jet to Tajikistan

It has been difficult to sell because it is configured to carry only 80 people and has a full presidential suite with a private bath. Experts said it would be costly to reconfigure into a typical passenger jet that would carry up to 300 passengers.

Though the plane has relatively few miles on it, Mexico was eager to unload it because maintence costs make it expensive to keep parked. There had been talk the Boeing 787 might be turned over to an army-run company for use as a commercial jet.

“After a long time, we managed to sell the plane,” López Obrador said in a video clip from inside the plane, which he had previously refused to board. “We are happy.”

“We are going to use the money from selling the plane to build two hospitals,” he said.