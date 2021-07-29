Mexico may release thousands of elderly, unsentenced inmates

Some trials in Mexico are intentionally drawn out by defense lawyers, not the prosecution.

The decree covers only federal prisoners, though many more such inmates exist in state prisons. An estimated 43% of all inmates in Mexico, or 94,000 people, have not been convicted or sentenced.

The decree would also free non-violent inmates over 65 who suffer from chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. The government estimates there are about 300 inmates over 65 in federal custody.

Tortured prisoners would be released no matter what crime they were accused of or how long they had been held.

“We want to make it clear that, as government policy, we will not allow torture,” the president said.

Many of the provisions for release mentioned in the plan already exist in current Mexican legal guidelines, but have simply not been applied.