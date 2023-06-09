Mexico sets new work-from-home rules, including that employers pay internet

Inspectors can visit a worker's home, or employees may be asked to take pictures of their home, to prove that it meets labor requirements.

Remote workers cannot be paid less than those who go to an office, and they must have set work hours.

According to the commercial real estate firm Newmark, Mexico City's office market has shown slight signs of recovery since the pandemic. In a first-quarter 2023 research report, it said the city's office vacancy rate had declined to 23.4%, from 24.5% one year ago.

As in many parts of the world, some employers have adopted a “mixed” or hybrid model in which workers come into the office only part of the week. The new rules apply only to those who work remotely at least 40% of the week.