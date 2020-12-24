Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

Other doctors and nurses rolled up their sleeves in the chill morning air at outside vaccination stations in the cities of Toluca and Queretaro. The government has said that health workers will be the first to get the shots, followed by the elderly, teachers and those with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the disease.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico was the first country in Latin America to get the vaccine, though others were close behind.

Chile also began its innoculation program Thursday, with 42-year-old nurse Zulema Riquelme getting the first jab as President Sebastián Piñera looked on.

Chile said it had received 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with health workers also first in line.

Argentina, which has run into problems obtaining the Pfizer vaccine, received a flight carrying 300,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, though it cannot yet be given to people older than 60 due to a lack of testing data.

While Mexico got only 3,000 doses arrived in the first shipment Wednesday, Ebrard said about 53,000 more doses would arrive by Tuesday, about 1.4 million doses in January and a total of about 11.75 million by mid-year.

Ebrard said two vaccines are currently undergoing Phase 3 studies in Mexico and another three are awaiting approval to start.

Other countries around the region are engaged in testing several vaccines, in studies that involve tens of thousands of volunteers.

Medical workers stand outside the General Hospital as they wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as military forces stand guard in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Hospital workers watch fellow health workers get injected with the COVID-19 vaccinations at the General Hospital in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Mexico's coronavirus response leader Hugo López-Gatell points to a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine during its first applications into health workers at the General Hospital in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

A monitor shows a live video image of nurse Zulema Riquelme getting the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Metropolitan Hospital in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer arrived today. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Workers unload the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from an airplane at the international airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) Credit: Gustavo Garello Credit: Gustavo Garello