Mexico to name education secretary as new US ambassador

The choice of Moctezuma was seen as another sign of strong ties between López Obrador and business magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Moctezuma’s former boss. Moctezuma once ran Salinas Pliego’s charitable foundation.

Local media reported that Salinas Pliego was the main beneficiary of a bill submitted recently by López Obrador’s Morena party to make the central bank buy up U.S. dollars that private banks can’t get rid of. Salinas Pliego's bank reportedly has the biggest problem with U.S. cash it cannot get rid of due to heightened sensitivity about money-laundering.