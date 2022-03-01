Mexico: Videotaped 'massacre' may have been gun battle

Posted on social media, the video shows the men and then bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.

The camera cuts away, but some assumed all the men — perhaps as many as 17 — died.

But prosecutors cannot say how many died, because the attackers cleaned up the scene, washed the sidewalk and carted away any bodies. Investigators found only a bag full of brains and shell casings at the scene.

The attack Sunday occurred outside a funeral service for the mother of an alleged lieutenant for the Jalisco cartel. The man attended his mother's funeral accompanied by his bodyguards, but apparently ran into another Jalisco cartel lieutenant with whom he had a personal quarrel.

The first man was apparently attacked and died. He and any other bodies from the confrontation were apparently carted off in pickup trucks.

But most interesting was how much time the attackers had to clean up the crime scene, because police were too afraid to approach.

Michoacan state prosecutor Adrián López Solís said the attack Sunday occurred only a few blocks from the town hall, where three local police officers were on duty. He said the police neither went to the scene nor sounded an alarm, contending that “they didn’t have sufficient force” to intervene.

López Solís said state and federal authorities learned about the attack from the social media posts, not from any alert by local police.

Local police in Mexico are often out-gunned and out-numbered by cartel gunmen.

There have been a string of recent attacks at funerals in Mexico, as cartel gunmen seek to exterminate members of rival gangs who attend the services.

Caption A police officer guards the area as investigators comb the site where more than a dozen people were supposedly gunned down by armed men on Sunday, in San Jose de Gracia, head of the municipality of Marcos Castellanos, in Michoacan state, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Solis) Credit: Armando Solis

Caption A man pushes a stroller with a child as he eats ice cream, while walking near the site where more than a dozen people were supposedly gunned down by armed men on Sunday, in San Jose de Gracia, head of the municipality of Marcos Castellanos, in Michoacan state, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Solis) Credit: Armando Solis