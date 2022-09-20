Mexico's earthquake coincidence drives anxiety for many

On the morning of Sept. 19, 1985, an 8.0 magnitude earthquake devastated the center, south and west of the country, leaving some 9,500 dead.

“It’s really strange, but a lot of people already don’t like that day,” said Jorge Ornelas, a call center coordinator. He said a lot of his acquaintances begin to worry about an earthquake come September.

“If we keep thinking that every Sept. 19 it’s going to shake, it’s going to continue happening every year, because what you think is always what happens,” the 35-year-old Ornelas said.

Xyoli Pérez-Campos, a researcher in the seismology department at the National Autonomous University of Mexico’s Geophysical Institute, said there was no physical reason for the coincidence of major earthquakes on a single day. Monday’s earthquake was the result of the “interaction of the Cocos plate with the North America plate,” which also generated the 1985 earthquake.

Five plates -- the North America, the Pacific, the Rivera, the Caribbean and the Cocos -- all run under Mexican territory.

“The plates break when it’s their time to break,” Pérez-Campos said. “What are they going to know about the calendar?”

Caption A resident tosses materials from a building damaged by the previous day's earthquake in Coalcoman, Michoacan state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person.

Caption A wall is cracked inside a government office the day after an earthquake in Coalcoman, Michoacan state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person.

Caption Debris covers the floor of a church the day after an earthquake in Coalcoman, Michoacan state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person.

Caption People walk to a meeting point on Paseo de la Reforma avenue as part of an earthquake simulation drill held to mark the anniversary of two past, deadly quakes in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Alarms for a real, 7.6 magnitude quake came less than an hour after this drill.

Caption A strong earthquake shook Mexico Monday.

Caption People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which said the quake was centered near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states.