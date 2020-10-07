Mexico's ex-security chief pleads not guilty to drug charges

In a hearing by video, to which reporters had access by phone, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan read all charges to Garcia Luna. The new charge, added in July, involves violations of trafficking 5,000 kilos of cocaine in 2008; 23,000 kilos in 2007 and 19,000 kilos that same year. The judge mentioned three other cocaine deals in 2002 and 2003.

Garcia served as Mexico’s Secretary of Public Security from 2006 to 2012. He is accused of accepting tens of millions of dollars in bribes — often stuffed in briefcases full of cash — to shield the Sinaloa cartel from law enforcement.