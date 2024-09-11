Mexico’s Senate approves contentious judicial overhaul after protesters storm chamber

Judicial employees and law students had protested for weeks, saying the plan, under which all judges would be elected, could threaten judicial independence and undermine the system of checks and balances.

The legislation sailed through the lower chamber, where Morena and its allies hold a supermajority, last week. Approval by the Senate posed the biggest obstacle and required defections from opposition parties.

One came Tuesday from the conservative opposition National Action Party (PAN) after a lawmaker who had previously spoken out against the overhaul took leave for medical reasons and his father, a former governor, suggested he would vote for the proposal. The lawmaker ended up returning to his seat to give the proposal the last vote it needed.

Both of the Senate votes were 86-41. The chamber erupted into cheers and chants of “Yes, we could!”

The legislation must now be ratified by the legislatures of at least 17 of Mexico’s 32 states. The governing party is believed to have the necessary support after major gains in recent elections. Oaxaca's legislature became the first to ratify it just hours after the Senate's approval.

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who takes office Oct. 1, congratulated lawmakers on passing the overhaul.

The election of judges “will strengthen the delivery of justice in our country,” Sheinbaum wrote on the social media platform X. “The regime of corruption and privileges each day is being left farther in the past and a true democracy and true rule of law are being built.”

López Obrador acknowledged Wednesday that many are against the plan, but said “it's incredibly important to put an end to corruption and impunity. “We're going to make a lot of progress when the people can freely elect judges, magistrates and ministers,” he said.

Some experts and observers, however, have suggested that the overhaul could have the opposite effect, and allow corrupt individuals and criminals to have more sway over the justice system.

On Tuesday evening, just hours after the governing party appeared to have wrangled the votes it needed, protesters with pipes and chains broke into the Senate chamber. At least one person fainted.

The protesters said lawmakers were not listening to their demands.

“The judiciary isn’t going to fall,” yelled the protesters, waving Mexican flags and signs opposing the overhaul. They were joined by a number of opposition senators as they chanted in the chamber. Others outside roared when newscasters announced the Senate was taking a recess.

Among them was Alejandro Navarrete, a 30-year-old judicial worker, who said he and his colleagues “knowing the danger the reform represents” came to call on the Senate to strike down the proposal.

“They have decided to sell out the nation and sell out for political capital they were offered. We felt obligated to enter the Senate,” he said, carrying a Mexican flag. “Our intention is not violent, we didn’t intend to hurt them, but we intend to make it clear that the Mexican people won’t allow them to lead us into a dictatorship.”

López Obrador, a populist long averse to independent regulatory bodies who has ignored courts and attacked judges, says the plan would crack down on corruption by making it easier to punish judges. Critics say it would handicap the judiciary, stack courts with judges favoring the president’s party, allow anyone with a law degree to become a judge and even make it easier for politicians and criminals to influence courts.

It has spooked investors and prompted U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar to call it a "risk" to democracy and an economic threat.

AP writer María Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

