Miami Dolphins agree to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a 1-year contract, AP source says

NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is expected to be worth up to $8.25 million, the network reported.

Beckham, 31, will join his fifth team after previously playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore, Cleveland, and the New York Giants, who drafted him 12th overall in 2014. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021-22 season.

Beckham is joining a Dolphins group with last year's receiving yards leader Tyreek Hill and his speedy counterpart Jaylen Waddle. Hill and Waddle combined for more yards (2,813) than any other wide receiver duo in the NFL in 2023, but Miami had depth concerns at wide receiver beyond those two.

Beckham, who had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns with Baltimore last season, was cut by the Ravens in March. He visited the Dolphins earlier in the offseason and was made an offer, but the two sides hadn't yet come to an agreement.

“Things went great with him,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in March. "We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players like Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career and still has really good football in front of him and has options. I’m definitely ready to coach him if we can come to an agreement, and I think both sides are trying to work towards that. We’ll see what happens.”

Beckham established himself as one of the league's most talented receivers in his first three seasons with the Giants. He had three straight 1,300-plus yard seasons after New York selected him out of LSU and caught one of the most memorable touchdowns in NFL history when he extended his body, leaping backward and reaching as far as he could with one hand to haul in a 43-yard pass from Eli Manning his rookie season.

Beckham was traded to the Browns in 2019 and spent two seasons there before joining the Rams, where he caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVI before going down with an ACL injury that sidelined him the entire 2022 season.

