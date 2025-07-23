Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after training camp injury

The Dolphins did not release information on the injury.

“It's a really heartbreaking part of the game,” said Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson. “Very tough.”

Matos, born in Los Mina, Santo Domingo, went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Dolphins as a free agent through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program — an initiative that gives athletes from countries outside the U.S. a chance to play in the NFL.

He spent time on Miami's practice squad over the past year before signing a reserve/future contract in January. He has not played in an NFL game.

A two-sport athlete in basketball and baseball in his youth, Matos, 24, only started playing football in 2022. He walked on to the South Florida football team in 2022 with no prior experience.

