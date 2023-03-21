Miami holds off Indiana rally to advance in March Madness

Indiana certainly had its chances. Yarden Garzon tied the score twice in the final minute with 3-pointers, the second coming with 6.6 seconds to go.

But the Hoosiers couldn't get the stop they needed after a timeout and turned the ball over on their final possession.

“We knew Indiana is a tough team,” Harden said. “They are a very special team. they are very efficient. We had to disrupt them a little bit. The 3 she hit was big time. Players make big time shots. We stayed together after the shot.”

Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 22 points and nine rebounds. Grace Berger added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in her final game. It was Indiana's first loss of the season at Assembly Hall.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: After a historic 17-point comeback Saturday, the Hurricanes completed their run by getting just enough to hold off the hard-charging Hoosiers. A year ago, they fell short at South Carolina, another No. 1 seed in the second round. This time they finished the job.

Indiana: The best season in Hoosiers history came to a shockingly early win. They won the first outright Big Ten title in school history, finished a school-best second in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, picked up their first No. 1 seed ever and expected to be heading to Dallas. Instead, they'll start to contemplate life without Berger, one of the best players in school history.

UP NEXT

While the Hoosiers head home earlier than expected, the Hurricanes head to Greenville, South Carolina, for a showdown with fourth-seeded Villanova, which was ranked No. 10 in the final Associated Press Top 25.

