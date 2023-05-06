Miami's Jimmy Butler (ankle) cleared to return for Game 3

Butler sprained his right ankle with about 5 minutes left in Miami’s Game 1 victory. He did not play in Game 2 on Tuesday, when New York evened the series.

In six playoff games so far this season, Butler is averaging 35.5 points on 59% shooting, with 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Butler had a career-high 56-point effort against Milwaukee in Game 4 of Round 1, followed by a 42-point outburst two nights later as the eighth-seeded Heat eliminated the top-seeded Bucks.