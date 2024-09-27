Michael Andretti hands over control of race team to business partner. Formula 1 plans in limbo

The team has rapidly expanded with Towriss' influx of cash, and Towriss has been part of Andretti's push to join Formula 1. Andretti is still listed as CEO and chairman of Andretti Global, which is the name the team changed to when Towriss became part of the ownership group.

Towriss is listed on the team's official website as a partner who “with a genuine passion for motorsports and deep partnerships in the industry, Dan is changing the way people look at the business of motorsports.”

“Michael's goal has been to transition to a more strategic role with Andretti Global and focus less on the operational side of the race team,” the team said in a Friday statement. "Michael and Dan Towriss have been working closely on developing this new structure, one which Michael is excited to see take shape under Dan's guidance.

“Michael remains engaged and will continue to serve as a strategic advisor and key ambassador.”

The transition was first reported by Sportico, a publication owned by Roger Penske's son. Andretti and Penske have been at odds the entire season with Andretti complaining at the March season-opening race that Penske was not spending enough to properly market the series and if he wasn't willing to pump in the needed cash, he said Penske should sell IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The comments infuriated Penske, and his leadership group slowly began dealing more directly with Towriss instead of Andretti. The amplification of the resentment between Andretti and Penske grew as the season went on and in late August, Andretti leadership noted there was a clear conflict of interest when Penske driver Josef Newgarden was not penalized for various maneuvers while winning at Gateway outside St. Louis.

Andretti Global said it would share more details of the leadership changes “after Michael and Dan have had an opportunity to speak to the team.”

Andretti Global fielded three IndyCar teams this season — for Herta, Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood — and won the season finale with Herta at Nashville Superspeedway.

Herta scored the only two victories of the year for the team, which has not won an IndyCar championship since 2012. With Herta's win in the season finale, he surged to second in the final IndyCar standings.

Andretti drivers have won the Indianapolis 500 five times. Michael Andretti's 42 career IndyCar victories ranks fifth on the all-time list.

It was not immediately clear what happens next with Andretti's ongoing effort to enter F1, which has been heavily blocked by both the owners of F1 and the majority of the 10 existing teams on the F1 grid. Liberty Media, which owns F1, has admitted it is under investigation by the Department of Justice for possible antitrust violations in not allowing Andretti into F1.

Andretti and his father, Mario, in 2021 formed a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was separate from Andretti Global and called Andretti Acquisition. The SPAC was designed to raise cash in an IPO to buy and take public another business.

Andretti in March closed a merger with Zapata Computing Holdings, a generative AI company. Andretti Global is Zapata’s largest customer, while Zapata is a sponsor of the motorsports team.

Zapata, per filings, is paying Andretti Global $9 million under the agreements while Andretti Global is paying Zapata $6 million. The agreements expire at the end of 2024, per Sportico.

Michael Andretti holds nearly 13% of the diluted equity of Zapata.

