Michaels signs a deal with Apollo to go private

Company executives said that by going private, Michaels will have the financial flexibility to invest and improve its retail and online business.

Andrew S. Jhawar, senior partner and head of retail and consumer group at Apollo, said there's significant opportunity to improve the Michaels brand, store experience and online business across North America.

The deal includes a 25-day go-shop period which lets Michaels to solicit and evaluate other offers and to terminate the deal for a better proposal. UBS is acting as the company’s exclusive financial adviser.

The company operates more than 1,275 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada.