Michele Pfeiffer is Montana-bound in 'Yellowstone' spinoff called 'Madison'

By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
Michelle Pfeiffer is heading to Montana.

The Oscar nominee will executive produce and star in “Madison,” a new Taylor Sheridan-penned series set in the “Yellowstone” universe, Paramount announced Thursday.

Set in present day, "Madison" is the "Yellowstone" sequel that has been promised since it was announced the upcoming second half of season five would air in November. Those final episodes will conclude the series and be without its original star Kevin Costner.

The mothership series, about the Dutton family — who for generations has owned a massive, enviable piece of land in Montana — has been a benchmark for the Paramount streamer. The 2022 premiere episode of season five was watched by 12.1 million people.

Another “Yellowstone” prequel is also planned called “1944.”

Pfeiffer's show follows a family of New Yorkers, now in the Madison River valley of central Montana, and deals with themes of grief and human connection.

Her last TV show was in 2022 playing Betty Ford in Showtime's “The First Lady."

A release date for “Madison” has not been announced.

