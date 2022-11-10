Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book

“I think people learn not through edict, but through stories,” she said. People posted a report on the interview on its website on Thursday, and it will appear in the magazine's Nov. 21 issue, available nationwide on Friday.

Mrs. Obama, the mother of Sasha and Malia Obama, opens up in the book about everything from how awkward it is to make new friends to her experiences with racism, marriage, parenting and even menopause.

She also writes about leaning on a "kitchen table" of close girlfriends, led by her 85-year-old mother, Marian Robinson. The group includes Kathleen Buhle, a hiking and yoga pal who is the ex-wife of President Joe Biden's son Hunter and the mother of Maisy Biden, Sasha Obama's best friend.

In 2018, Mrs. Obama released her best-selling memoir, "Becoming," and embarked on a U.S. and international book tour to promote it. The book has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, surpassing the sales of any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president, including her husband.

In her new book, the former first lady describes looking in the mirror and only seeing her flaws, and how she practices being kind to herself.

She said she also copes by indulging in what her husband calls “lowbrow TV.”

“You name it, I watch it," she said, naming HGTV, anything on the Food Channel and dating shows like “Married at First Sight" among her viewing choices.

The former first lady described herself as an informed citizen who reads the newspaper, gets briefs, sits with her husband every night and knows what's happening in the world.

But she said that “when I’m by myself, I need to be able to turn my head off and think about wallpaper.”

