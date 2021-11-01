Michelle Obama to speak with college students nationwide

Obama's book, published in 2018, has sold nearly 10 million copies in the U.S. alone, and continues to sell more than 2,000 copies a week, according to Crown president David Drake. Most political memoirs, even ones by presidents or first ladies, are forgotten after the initial publicity. But Obama's book has been assigned everywhere from Ohio State University to Fresno City College, in courses ranging from civil rights history to Black women's studies.

Along with the Nov. 9 event, Crown is donating 100 copies to each of 12 schools in the Maryland Community College Consortium.

“We know the book has been deeply impactful for young people, especially young women, and has become a kind of touchstone,” Drake said.

Earlier this year, Crown released a young readers edition, for ages 10 and up, that Obama will help promote when she appears at the National Council of Teachers of English convention on Nov. 18. She will deliver the keynote address and speak with the vice president of the NCTE, Valerie Kinloch, the first Black woman dean of the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Education.