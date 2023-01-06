Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors

Invalid certificates also were mailed to the U.S. Senate, the Michigan secretary of state and a federal court in western Michigan.

"There is clear evidence to support charges against those 16 false electors," Nessel told reporters, noting the work of the House committee investigating the 2021 post-election riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In past remarks, Nessel has said forgery could be a possible charge.

“I don't know what the federal government plans to do,” she said Friday. “Perhaps they are going to move forward, and I hope that they do, but I think it's important that a couple years later that there be some accountability.”

The state Republican Party did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez