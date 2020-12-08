Michigan cancels Ohio State showdown, citing COVID-19 cases

With two games already canceled, the Buckeyes under current conference rules need a sixth game to be eligible to play for a Big Ten championship Dec. 19 in Indianapolis against Northwestern. Day said the conference should take a “hard look” at allowing Ohio State to play in the conference championship game even with only five games.

“I think (the rule) is one of those things that was put into place early on, and decisions are made based on the information you have at the time and things change, as we know,” Day said shortly before Michigan's announcement. "If we don’t quite get the games we need to get into the championship game, I think that needs to be looked at hard, just like anybody else in the conference.”

A Big Ten spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The league could decide Ohio State will still represent the East Division at least in part because the conference doesn't want to hurt the Buckeyes' chances of earning a playoff berth. Ohio State entered the day No. 4 in the CFP rankings.

Day said he was “crushed” when he tested positive for COVID because he tried to set an example “for the entire state of Ohio in how we handled our business here at the (football center), and it was important to show Ohio we were going to do things the right way and how serious this was.”

The Wolverines canceled last weekend’s game against Maryland because they had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

That number had reached 16 by Tuesday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the size of the outbreak has not been disclosed by the school.

The cancellation spares Harbaugh and the Wolverines (2-4) what would likely be another lopsided loss.

The Buckeyes beat Michigan 56-27 at the Big House last year, extending their winning streak in the series to a school-record eight straight. Harbaugh fell to 0-5 in the rivalry, continuing a trend that has seen Michigan lose 15 of its last 16 games to Ohio State to knock some luster off one of the greatest rivalries in sports.

Harbaugh’s winless record as a coach in The Game is often scrutinized and is especially true this season with Michgan sputtering to just two wins. Harbaugh has one year left on his contract at the school he led as a quarterback in the mid-1980s.

The Game was first played in 1897 and became an annual contest in 1918. Michigan still leads the series 58-51-6, but the next showdown will have to wait. Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said the idea of not being able to play against Michigan made him “sick to my stomach.”

“This game has been a part of my life since I was 5-years-old,” said the 59-year Coombs, who grew up in suburban Cincinnati.

Stacy reported from Columbus, Ohio.

FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39) smother Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) Credit: Tony Ding Credit: Tony Ding

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete