Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain

The Lansing store's vote to unionize comes amid a broader unionization push across the country, with workers at Starbucks unionizing more than 180 U.S. stores since late last year, while Amazon workers at a warehouse in New York voted to unionize this spring.

In July, Chipotle closed a store in Augusta, Maine, that had been leading efforts to unionize the chain. That closure came after the store's employees filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board in June asking to hold a union — the first of the company's stores to file such a petition, according to NLRB filings.

Scott Quenneville, the president of the Lansing-based Teamsters Local 243, which represents more than 4,000 workers across Michigan, said the Lansing Chipotle store's workers now “have a union they can be proud of, that knows how to get things done.”

“Chipotle pulled in revenue of $7.5 billion last year, and just as we’re seeing workers of all ages and backgrounds across the country take on these corporate giants, it’s so inspiring to see Chipotle workers stand up and demand more from a company that can clearly afford it,” he said in a statement.