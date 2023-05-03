Michigan Democrats act to protect abortion rights of workers

“Whatever factors go into a person’s decision to end a pregnancy, it is certainly none of their bosses' business,” Dr. Wallett said. “Having an abortion has no impact on somebody's ability to perform a job.”

It would be the second time this year that Democrats have amended the state's decades-old civil rights law. In March, Whitmer signed legislation that added LGBTQ+ protections by permanently outlawing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Since the fall of Roe last year, protecting abortion rights has been a priority for Michigan Democrats, who control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office. In last November's midterms, voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that enshrined abortion rights in the state's Constitution.

Republicans who spoke out against the bill prior to the vote were opposed to legality of abortion as a whole and said it could be an infringement of religious freedoms. The Michigan Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the Catholic church in Michigan, said in a statement that they were in “strong opposition” to the legislation.

The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination in employment, housing and public services based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status or marital status.