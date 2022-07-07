Michigan governor hopeful pleads not guilty in Jan. 6 riot

Federal investigators said Kelley was recorded on video outside the U.S. Capitol on the day of the insurrection, repeatedly waving to the crowd and directing them toward stairs leading into the building. He used his phone to “film the crowd assaulting and pushing past U.S. Capitol police officers” and was in a crowd that climbed stairs to a Capitol entrance after causing police to retreat, the FBI said.

Kelley was a little-known candidate in a field of five Republicans vying for the GOP nomination on Aug. 2 to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

He has said he believes the arrest and accompanying publicity helped increase his name recognition and gain supporters. Kelley also has questioned the timing of the charges, which were filed about a year and a half after the Capitol riot. He says they are politically motivated and that he is being targeted by the Biden administration and others on the left.

Kelley decided to run for governor after leading protests against Whitmer and restrictions she imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. They included a rally at the Michigan Statehouse in Lansing, where heavily armed militias entered the building.

Republican governor primary candidate Ryan Kelley answers questions from reporters after the Republican gubernatorial primary debate in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)