Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes

Steven Pringle, 57, was killed in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Nov. 23, a few weeks after a profile in the Detroit Free Press described how his passion for fixing bikes had touched many people in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

"One lady said, 'We couldn't afford a bicycle, and your father gave my son a bicycle.' I was really blown away at the impact that he had," Pringle's son, Jason Pringle, told the Free Press last week.