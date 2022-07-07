Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died

A search and rescue crew with the help of a helicopter from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office found the man later that day.

The tourist was described as being in his mid-60’s, approximately 5’6” (1.68 meters) and 200 pounds (90 kilograms), and wearing sweatpants “on some of the hottest days we have seen this year,” Briese said.

The man began his hike in an area with a closed gate and marked with a “CLOSED” sign. He had finished the water from the two one-gallon water containers he was carrying and had to drink water from the nearby river, he said.

After rescuers found him, the man wanted to know if there had been updated algae testing on the water, Briese said.

He was treated for dehydration and badly blistered feet before he left the area in his rental car against medical advice, Briese said.

“It is hard not to be angry about this particular rescue mission, I want people to come here and enjoy all the amazing nature Mariposa County has to offer," Briese said.

“To have someone purposely put themselves in danger, using vital resources and potentially putting the safety of our staff in danger all to try and prove us wrong is maddening and quite frankly sickening,” he added.