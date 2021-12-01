Michigan moves into top 4 of CFP rankings; coachless Irish 6

The playoff field will be set Sunday.

The penultimate rankings come the day before the conference commissioners who manage the playoff meet in Dallas for a pivotal gathering.

The management committee — comprised of the commissioners of the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame's athletic director — has a self-imposed deadline to agree on how to expand the playoff.

The commissioners have been debating whether to triple the playoff field to 12 teams. For a new model to be in place by the 2024 season, a format would have to be approved by the CFP oversight committee of university presidents and chancellors by mid-January.

If the management committee cannot come to a consensus on the the size of the field at this meeting, it is likely that the soonest expansion could happen would be the 2026 season, after the current television rights contract with ESPN expires.

Caption Oklahoma State wide receivers Tay Martin (1) and Bryson Green (19) react after Martin's touchdown catch is ruled incomplete during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule