Michigan St tops No. 5 Illinois 81-72, bolsters NCAA chances

Rocket Watts and Joey Hauser each scored 13 points for the Spartans, who were in control for much of the game with balanced offense and aggressive defense.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The balanced, talented and tough team is one of at least a few in the highly competitive Big Ten that has a chance to end the conference's national championship drought, which stretches to the Spartans' title in 2000.

Michigan State: Hall of Fame Coach Tom Izzo hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament since 1997. The Spartans will have at least three more chances to improve their resume and rally their way into the field. They host No. 4 Ohio State and have two games scheduled against rival and third-ranked Michigan to close the regular season.

ROAD REVERSAL

The Illini won their previous five games on the road, averaging 85 points. They shot 24% and were held to 26 points in the first half at Michigan State before shooting better and scoring more in the second half. They entered the game scoring 81.8 points per game this season, ranking No. 16 among Division I programs.

YOU'RE OUT

Michigan State freshman Mady Sissoko was ejected with 4:08 left after hitting Dosunmu in the face, drawing a flagrant foul.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Illini, who haven't won at Michigan State since 2015, will likely slip in the AP Top 25 after getting upset as a seven-point favorite.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Nebraska on Thursday night.

Michigan State: Hosts Ohio State on Thursday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (0) looks to shoot as Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) passes to forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots over the defense of Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) is defended by Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) and guard Joshua Langford (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard, left, and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu fight for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives as Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard, center, and forward Joey Hauser defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) makes a layup as Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio