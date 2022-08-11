Michigan State gives Tom Izzo new deal worth $6.2M per year

Izzo was promoted from assistant to head coach to replacing the retiring Heathcote.

After a slow start, the hard-driving coach turned the program into a national powerhouse by focusing on rebounding, defending and playing top-flight competition each season before Big Ten play.

Izzo, who is from Iron Mountain, Michigan, in the state's Upper Peninsula, has won more games (666) than any coach at a Big Ten school. He has lost 267 times, averaging fewer than 10 losses per season.

“We greatly appreciate Coach Izzo’s commitment to our outstanding university and his competitive drive to keep Spartan Basketball as a national powerhouse,” school president Samuel Stanley Jr. said.

Izzo has had multiple chances to leave Michigan State for the NBA and to coach at other colleges and turned down each opportunity, including one from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010.

“Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for life, and today’s announcement further demonstrates and renews this commitment,” athletic director Alan Haller said.

