Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT

It happened again in the first overtime when Hall broke free as the Spartans moved the ball into the front court. He drove in for the dunk to tie it 71-71 with 1.4 seconds left.

After Cason Wallace's 3-pointer early in the second overtime gave Kentucky a 76-73 lead, the Spartans locked down Kentucky's shooters and pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Coach Tom Izzo's teams always seem to finish stronger than they start and if these Spartans do that again this season, they could be scary. Despite poor early shooting, they overcome a sluggish start to knock off a top-five team.

Kentucky: The Wildcats returned to the venue from their last loss, a first-round NCAA Tournament defeat to Saint Peter's in March, and left with the same result. Yes, they're big, long, athletic and defend well. But they'll need to develop a closing punch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State: The Spartans were unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 and again this week. They'll likely move into the poll after two strong showings against top-five foes.

Kentucky: Coach John Calipari's squad didn't need Tshiebwe last week. He missed the first two games while recovering from a knee procedure. But when he's on the floor, the Wildcats are clearly one of the nation's top teams. They may slide a few spots after this loss but will have a chance to recover — if they can beat No. 2 Gonzaga on the road this weekend.

HE'S BACK

Dick Vitale returned to ESPN's broadcast Tuesday night following his battle against cancer. Vitale missed most of last season when his signature voice was impaired as he fought against lymphoma and melanoma.

He sat at midcourt, in front of Wildcats fans, and opened the broadcast by thanking everyone who sent text messages and notes of support and acknowledged the famous words of the late Jim Valvano — “Don't give up, don't ever give up” — inspired him to persevere.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Villanova on Friday.

Kentucky: Hosts South Carolina State on Thursday.

