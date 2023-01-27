Michigan State players making deals in fall tunnel incident

“It’s going to happen outside of court," said Max Manoogian, an attorney for Angelo Grose. "There is going to be no criminal responsibility whatsoever. There are no admissions being made, no pleas being tendered,"

Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated Michigan State 29-7 on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan's Ja'Den McBurrows.