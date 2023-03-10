Michigan State shooter's note says he felt hated, rejected

The note was found in his pocket.

“There's a group of us, 20 of us and I'm the leader,” also was written on it. “I will be shooting up MSU and some of the other groups will be going to Colorado Springs to shoot up (redacted). Another team of ... group will be going to New Jersey and they will shoot up (redacted) High school and (redacted) Middle school. They hurted me”

McRae's claim to be acting with others is unfounded," authorities said Friday.

“Comprehensive reviews and detailed follow-up” shows that “McRae acted alone and was not working with other people,” authorities said.

Police said their investigation continues.

The shooting happened the day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17.

In 2019, McRae was accused of illegally possessing a concealed weapon, according to the state Corrections Department, but pleaded guilty to having a loaded gun in a vehicle, a misdemeanor. He completed 18 months of probation.

