Michigan State's 2nd-half rally sends Spartans past Ole Miss 73-70 as Izzo wins again in Sweet 16

Michigan State (30-6), the South Region's No. 2 seed, rallied to keep alive coach Tom Izzo's bid for his ninth Final Four and second national championship. The Spartans will play either No. 1 seed Auburn or rival Michigan on Sunday.

Izzo, in his 16th Sweet 16, earned his 59th NCAA Tournament win, breaking a tie with Jim Boeheim of Syracuse for fourth all-time.

A drive and short jumper by Jaden Akins gave Michigan State a 65-63 lead. Following two misses by Rebels guard Dre Davis, Izzo called timeout with 57 seconds remaining and then pumped his fist as he welcomed his players back to the bench.

Following the timeout, Carson Cooper's layup stretched the lead to 67-63, the Spartans' biggest lead of the game. A floater by Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla, who led the Rebels with 24 points, cut the lead to two.

Ole Miss was making only its second Sweet 16 appearance after losing to Arizona 66-56 and failing to advance to the 2001 Elite Eight.

The Spartans scored the final six points of the first half to trail 33-31 at the break.

Michigan State took its first lead of the game at 51-50 on two free throws by Cooper and stretched the advantage to 53-50 on Frankie Fidler's layup.

Takeaways

Michigan State: Sophomore F Coen Carr, returning to his home state, scored 15 points in his first career start and won the opening tipoff. Carr is from Stockbridge, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. The 6-foot-6 Carr started ahead of 7-foot center Szymon Zapala, providing the Spartans more athleticism on the wing to match up with the Rebels.

Ole Miss: The Rebels relied on defense to take a 29-19 lead. Jaylen Murray's steal set up Matthew Murrell's 3-pointer. A blocked shot by Malik Dia led to a basket by Jaemyn Brakefield for the 10-point lead, and Izzo called a timeout.

___

Credit: AP Credit: AP

