Michigan, without suspended Howard, beats Rutgers 71-62

Houstan, a freshman, made five of Michigan’s seven 3-pointers, Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Devante’ Jones scored 14 points for the Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten). Eli Brooks scored 11 points.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points and Clifford Omoruyi 17 for the Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7), who lost their second straight after thrusting themselves into the NCAA Tournament picture with four straight victories over ranked opponents before losing to then-No. 5 Purdue on Sunday.

“Obviously, a tough road game and Michigan played well," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “I thought we were a step slow on both ends of the floor. I’m worried about the stretch with our guys. I thought it kind of showed a little bit here today. But give them (the Wolverines) credit.”

Michigan improved its postseason case in a game it led almost the entire way. The Wolverines never trailed after taking the lead four minutes in. They maintained the lead except when an Omoruyi dunk gave Rutgers a brief tie early in the second half.

An 11-0 run with five points from Kobe Bufkin and four by Brooks gave Michigan the first double-digit lead of the game at 59-45 with just under nine minutes remaining. The lead stayed in double figures until another Omoruyi dunk for the game's final points.

“They got on a run there and they got into the lane,” Pikiell said. “We talked a lot about that and they got on a little bit of run. We had some timely turnovers, too, and some opportunities to make some layups and make some shots, and we didn’t convert. That kind of snowballed.”

Michigan held a single-digit lead over the final 16 minutes of a fast-moving first half behind 12 points from Dickinson and led 32-30. All but six of the 62 points — on a pair of 3-pointers by Houstan — were scored inside the arc.

Rutgers beat Michigan 75-67 on Jan. 4 at home, the Scarlet Knights’ first win over the Wolverines, who lead the series 15-1.

Rutgers is home against No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday. Michigan is host to No. 15 Illinois on Sunday.

