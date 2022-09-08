Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot

Supporters submitted more than 700,000 signatures, easily clearing the minimum threshold. But Republicans and abortion opponents argued the petitions had improper or no spacing between certain words and were confusing to voters.

“What a sad marker of the times,” Chief Justice Bridget McCormack said in a brief statement that accompanied the 5-2 order.

McCormack said “there is no dispute” that every word was legible and in the correct order.

Republican members of the Board of State Canvassers “would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they believe the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they have identified a technicality that allows them to do so, a game of gotcha gone very bad,” McCormack said.

The majority was made up of McCormack, three other Democratic justices and a Republican justice. Two Republicans dissented.

The court ordered the Board of State Canvassers, which meets again Friday, to sign off on the ballot question.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the state Supreme Court to settle the status of the 1931 law, but the court hasn’t decided whether to intervene.

Burnett reported from Chicago and White reported from Detroit.

