Mick Jagger wades into politics, taking verbal jab at Louisiana state governor at performance

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mick Jagger briefly waded into Louisiana politics, taking a verbal jab at the state's conservative governor, as The Rolling Stones performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The band had finished “You Can't Always Get What You Want” during Thursday evening's set when Jagger began talking about inclusion, according to New Orleans news outlets. “We want to include him too,” Jagger said of Gov. Jeff Landry. "Even if he wants to take us back to the Stone Age.”