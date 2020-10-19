Mickelson, Barkley to face Manning, Curry in golf match

TNT will televise the event — which will be a modified alternate-shot match-play format — with Bleacher Report providing additional coverage. Stone Canyon Golf Club is owned by Mickelson Golf Properties.

“I’m excited to return for the third edition of Capital One’s The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes,” Mickelson said in a statement. “While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It’s also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I’m extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is.”