Mickey Guyton, Jhené Aiko, Mary Mary to sing at Super Bowl

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a third year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song “Black Like Me.”

Aiko, a six-time Grammy nominee, is one of R&B’s top stars and has achieved multi-platinum status with songs like “Sativa,” “While We’re Young” and “The Worst.”

Mary Mary, the sister duo comprised of Erica Campbell and Tina Atkins-Campbell, has won two Grammys. The Inglewood-natives became known in the gospel realm then reached commercial success with hit songs such as “Get Up,” “Thankful” and “Shackles (Praise You).”