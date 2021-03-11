Mickey Guyton, Keith Urban to host ACM Awards

With the announcement on Thursday by the ACM, dick clark productions and CBS, Guyton will make history as the first Black woman to host the country awards show. The show will air on CBS on April 18 from three Nashville music venues.

Guyton is also performing at Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she will sing her nominated single, “Black Like Me," which is nominated for best country solo performance. She is also the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category.