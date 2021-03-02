Microsoft: China-based hackers found bug to target US firms

The company declined to name any specific targets or say how many organizations were affected.

Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity firm Volexity, which Microsoft credits for helping to detect the intrusions, said its network security monitoring service began picking up on a suspiciously large data transfer in late January.

“They’re just downloading email, literally going to town," said Steven Adair, Volexity's president, who said the targets have included “defense contractors, international aid and development organizations, the NGO think-tank community."

Adair said he's concerned that the hackers are going to accelerate their activity in the coming days before organizations are able to install Microsoft's security upgrades.

“As bad as it is now, I think it’s about to get a lot worse," he said. “This gives them a limited amount of opportunity to go and exploit something. The patch isn’t going to fix that if they left their backdoor behind."